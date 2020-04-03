GfK Temax: Sales of electro-IT goods in Romania strengthen in Q4

The sales of technical consumer goods (TCG) increased by 5.7% (value terms) to EUR 1.24 billion in the last quarter of 2019 (Q4) compared to the same period of 2018, according to the GfK TEMAX study.

This strengthened the full year’s performance after the weaker growth rates in the previous three quarters (2.6% year-on-year on average in Q1-Q3) to 3.7% year-on-year, and EUR 3.5 billion in absolute terms.

The sales in the last quarter of the year are traditionally the highest, thanks to the Black Friday discount campaigns and the holiday season.

The biggest segment of the TCG market, the Telecom, registered a growth rate of 13.5% in Q4, an increase generated by the positive evolution of the categories electronic bracelets and smart phones with a display of at least 5.6 inches.

Small household appliances (SDA) also registered a substantial increase in sales, 11.2% year-on-year. The segment of major domestic appliances (MDA), the second biggest segment in the market, registered an increase of 4.8% compared to the same period of the year 2018.

Along a different trend, the consumer electronics (CE) and information technology (IT) segments posted negative annual performances of minus 2%, respectively minus 6%. The decline was generated by the weaker sales of products in categories such as audio systems and computers.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)