GfK: Purchasing power in Romania, 60% below European average

Europeans have an average per capita purchasing power of EUR 13,894 in 2020, down by 5.3% compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact, according to a study carried out by market research company GfK in 42 European countries.

Romania ranks 31st in Europe in terms of purchasing power, just below Hungary.

With an average per capita purchasing power of EUR 5,611, Romania is around 60% below the European average, according to GfK.

However, the gap between the rich and poor counties in Romania is also huge.

Inhabitants in Bucharest have an average purchasing power of EUR 10,173, 81% over the national average, while those in Vaslui county – the poorest in Romania – have a disposable net income of just EUR 3,374, or 60% of the national average. Thus, inhabitants in Bucharest have a disposable net income three times higher than those in Vaslui.

Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Luxembourg have the highest disposable net income, while Kosovo, Moldova and Ukraine have the lowest.

Liechtensteiners have more than 37 times the average purchasing power of Ukrainians and 11 times that of Romanians.

