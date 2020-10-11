Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 08:21
Business

GfK: Purchasing power in Romania, 60% below European average

10 November 2020
Europeans have an average per capita purchasing power of EUR 13,894 in 2020, down by 5.3% compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact, according to a study carried out by market research company GfK in 42 European countries.

Romania ranks 31st in Europe in terms of purchasing power, just below Hungary.

With an average per capita purchasing power of EUR 5,611, Romania is around 60% below the European average, according to GfK.

However, the gap between the rich and poor counties in Romania is also huge.

Inhabitants in Bucharest have an average purchasing power of EUR 10,173, 81% over the national average, while those in Vaslui county – the poorest in Romania – have a disposable net income of just EUR 3,374, or 60% of the national average. Thus, inhabitants in Bucharest have a disposable net income three times higher than those in Vaslui.

Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Luxembourg have the highest disposable net income, while Kosovo, Moldova and Ukraine have the lowest.

Liechtensteiners have more than 37 times the average purchasing power of Ukrainians and 11 times that of Romanians.

Normal
Normal
 

