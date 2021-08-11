Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 07:56
Business

Insolvent electricity supplier Getica 95 cuts power to another big customer

11 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Getica 95, the biggest private electricity trader and supplier, currently under insolvency, notified another big customer - the municipal utility provider in Giurgiu municipality - about the termination of the supply contract, Economica.net reported.

A couple of days earlier, Getica announced its default on the contract with the company that manages the major Black Sea ports of Constanta, Mangalia and Midia.

More precisely, Getica asked for a 67% price hike to continue the deliveries. In both cases, Getica proposed the two customers to sell them electricity from the spot market (day-ahead market) plus a mark-up, instead of observing the fixed price inked in the contract signed in April: RON 247 per MWh.

The utility companies in Giurgiu can now either accept the offer of the supplier of last resort - E.ON (RON 675 per MWh) or seek another supplier on the free market (pretty cumbersome for a state-owned entity).

The insolvent supplier Getica 95 may be suspected of abusing the regulations when invoking the provisions in the insolvency law - but the state-owned Hidroelectrica did the same when declaring insolvency to get rid of contracts in favor of private traders.

Consequently, Getica may walk away with terminating inconvenient contracts and even recover from insolvency.

(Photo: Pexels)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/11/2021 - 07:56
Business

Insolvent electricity supplier Getica 95 cuts power to another big customer

11 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Getica 95, the biggest private electricity trader and supplier, currently under insolvency, notified another big customer - the municipal utility provider in Giurgiu municipality - about the termination of the supply contract, Economica.net reported.

A couple of days earlier, Getica announced its default on the contract with the company that manages the major Black Sea ports of Constanta, Mangalia and Midia.

More precisely, Getica asked for a 67% price hike to continue the deliveries. In both cases, Getica proposed the two customers to sell them electricity from the spot market (day-ahead market) plus a mark-up, instead of observing the fixed price inked in the contract signed in April: RON 247 per MWh.

The utility companies in Giurgiu can now either accept the offer of the supplier of last resort - E.ON (RON 675 per MWh) or seek another supplier on the free market (pretty cumbersome for a state-owned entity).

The insolvent supplier Getica 95 may be suspected of abusing the regulations when invoking the provisions in the insolvency law - but the state-owned Hidroelectrica did the same when declaring insolvency to get rid of contracts in favor of private traders.

Consequently, Getica may walk away with terminating inconvenient contracts and even recover from insolvency.

(Photo: Pexels)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks