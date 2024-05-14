Gestamp opens car parts factory in Romania

Turkish-Spanish car parts supplier Gestamp announced the opening of a new factory in Darmanesti, Arges county, where 200 will be employed.

The investment is conducted by the Turkish-Spanish international company Beyçelik Gestamp.

The factory will produce components for the Romanian car producers Dacia and Ford Otosan, Profit.ro reported. Work on the 22,000 sqm facility is nearing completion.

Gestamp announced its entry into the Romanian market in 2017 by taking indirect control of the MPO Romania factory near Pitesti, which supplies press molds and assemblies for Dacia, Johnson Control, and other automotive companies.

