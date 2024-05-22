Germany increasingly more popular among Romanian tourists, report says

Romanian tourists made 760,000 trips with at least one overnight stay in Germany in 2023, which represents a roughly 22% increase from the year before, according to data from the German National Tourist Board (DZT). They spent a total of 8.5 million nights in Germany during their trips last year, which places the country 4th in the ranking of Romanians' international travel destinations.

By regions, most of the Romanian tourists who traveled to Germany in 2023 were residents of Transylvania (24%), followed by Moldova and the Bucharest region (20% and 18%, respectively), Muntenia (11%), Banat (10%), Oltenia (8%), Crisana (4%), Satu Mare and Maramures (3%), and Dobrogea (2%).

When looking at the Romanians' reasons for traveling to Germany, the same report said that 54% of the trips with accommodation in Germany were leisure holidays. Meanwhile, 24% were business trips, and 22% were visits to relatives/friends and other private trips.

According to the same source, of the 173 million cultural trips made by Europeans worldwide in 2023, 18.7 million tourists had Germany as their destination, which makes it the number 1 destination for cultural trips by Europeans.

At the same time, city breaks represent an important segment for incoming tourism in Germany: out of a total of 31.5 million vacations by Europeans in Germany in 2023, 12.9 million trips were to big cities, representing a share of 41%.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Minnystock/Dreamstime.com)