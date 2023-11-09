Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets to Romania for air policing mission

Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO's air policing mission from the end of November, a security source told Reuters.

Along with the jets, the first of up to 80 German soldiers to be hosted at a military base near Constanta will leave for Romania this week.

The jets will be moved to Romania weeks after Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube River ports. The attacks, just hundreds of meters from the Romanian border, not to mention drone debris found in Romania, have increased security risks for the military alliance.

In September, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called Russian strikes near the Romanian border "destabilizing" even if there was no indication that Russia intended to hit a NATO member.

The German Air Force has supported NATO's air policing mission in Romania in the past. The alliance reinforced its military presence along the eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MApN on Facebook)