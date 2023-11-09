Defense

Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets to Romania for air policing mission

09 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO's air policing mission from the end of November, a security source told Reuters.

Along with the jets, the first of up to 80 German soldiers to be hosted at a military base near Constanta will leave for Romania this week. 

The jets will be moved to Romania weeks after Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube River ports. The attacks, just hundreds of meters from the Romanian border, not to mention drone debris found in Romania, have increased security risks for the military alliance.

In September, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called Russian strikes near the Romanian border "destabilizing" even if there was no indication that Russia intended to hit a NATO member. 

The German Air Force has supported NATO's air policing mission in Romania in the past. The alliance reinforced its military presence along the eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MApN on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets to Romania for air policing mission

09 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO's air policing mission from the end of November, a security source told Reuters.

Along with the jets, the first of up to 80 German soldiers to be hosted at a military base near Constanta will leave for Romania this week. 

The jets will be moved to Romania weeks after Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube River ports. The attacks, just hundreds of meters from the Romanian border, not to mention drone debris found in Romania, have increased security risks for the military alliance.

In September, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called Russian strikes near the Romanian border "destabilizing" even if there was no indication that Russia intended to hit a NATO member. 

The German Air Force has supported NATO's air policing mission in Romania in the past. The alliance reinforced its military presence along the eastern flank following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MApN on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest