First Dutch F-16s arrive in Romania to be used for training NATO, Ukrainian pilots

Five F-16 aircraft of the Royal Netherlands Air Force landed on Tuesday, November 7, at the air base in Fetești, the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN) announced. They will be used to train pilots from Ukraine and NATO countries at the European Training Center (EFTC) set to open soon in Romania.

The Dutch minister of defence Kajsa Ollongren also confirmed the news on social media.

“Five Dutch F-16s are departing for Fetești airbase in Romania today. The F-16 training centre to train pilots from both NATO countries and Ukraine will open soon,” the official said on X (formerly Twitter).

Five Dutch F-16s are departing for Fetești airbase in Romania today. The #F16 training centre to train pilots from both NATO countries and Ukraine will open soon.



🇺🇦🇷🇴 pic.twitter.com/ltD2ZHayA0 — Kajsa Ollongren (@DefensieMin) November 7, 2023

According to MApN, the future center will be an international hub for training F-16 aircraft pilots, facilitating increased interoperability between NATO allies.

“According to the collaboration agreement, the Romanian Ministry of Defense provides the 86th Air Base, training facilities and host nation support, the Royal Netherlands Air Force provides F-16 aircraft, and the Lockheed Martin Company provides the instructors and maintenance,” reads the Romanian ministry’s press release.

The EFTC will also contribute to speeding up the training process of Romanian pilots in the context in which the Romanian Army is preparing to receive 32 F-16 aircraft recently purchased from Norway.

“By establishing the European F-16 Training Center, Romania is committed to providing a high-quality training environment, with access to state-of-the-art technical resources and know-how, not only for Romanian pilots but also for those from allied states and partners, including Ukraine,” MApN said.

According to the ministry, the training center will be inaugurated with an official ceremony at a date to be announced later.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kajsa Ollongren on X)