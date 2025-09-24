Dutch non-food discounter Action opened its first store in Romania on Wednesday, September 24, entering a market dominated by low-cost chains Pepco and Kik as it pushes forward with its expansion. The new outlet, located in the Supernova Shopping Center in Pitești, covers more than 840 square meters and employs 18 staff.

Action, which operates more than 3,000 stores across Europe, offers around 6,000 products across 14 categories, ranging from household cleaning and personal care to toys, gardening and DIY. About 1,500 of its products cost less than RON 5 (EUR 1), while 150 new items are introduced weekly.

“We are truly excited to open our very first Action store in Romania today,” CEO Hajir Hajji said. “Opening in Pitești marks the beginning of our journey in Romania, and it is only the first step towards making the Action experience available to many more Romanian communities in the years to come.”

According to Economica.net, the discounter plans to open additional outlets in Arad, Oradea, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Bragadiru, Râmnicu Vâlcea, and Hunedoara.

The company, which employs about 80,000 people of 151 nationalities, created more than 10,500 new jobs in 2024 and promoted 3,500 employees to higher roles last year.

Action has become one of Europe’s fastest-growing discount chains, appealing to budget-conscious shoppers with its rotating stock and low prices. In Romania, it will compete primarily with Pepco, a Polish retailer with a strong foothold in the region, and German discount chain Kik.

Earlier this month, logistics real estate developer WDP signed a major agreement with Action to develop a 54,000 sqm sustainable distribution center at WDP Park Bucharest – Ștefănești. Construction of the facility is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with completion planned by the end of the same year.

(Photo source: Action)