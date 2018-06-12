31.5 °C
Bucharest
Jun 12, 17:24

German Embassy in Bucharest hosts charity yard sale this weekend

by Irina Marica
Leave a comment

A summer fair will be organized at the German Embassy in Bucharest this Saturday, June 16, between 10:00 and 14:00.

The yard sale will take place in the parking lot next to the Embassy’s building, at 6-8 Cpt. Av. Gheorghe Demetriade street. All the money obtained from sales will go to charity.

The offer will include personal items of Embassy employees and their families, such as clothes, toys, books, household goods and arts & crafts, but visitors will also find drinks, grilled sausages, salads and ice cream.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

 

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now