German car parts producer TMD Friction increases production operations in Romania

German braking technology developer TMD Friction, which owns the Textar brake pad brand, is preparing to move part of its Leverkusen (Germany) facility to Romania, in response to "evolving market conditions," according to Profit.ro.

The company already has in Romania a factory in Caransebeș and a service center in Timișoara.

At the same time, the company reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a strong presence at its headquarters in Leverkusen. TMD Friction presents itself as the world's number one braking expert, producing over a million braking products every day and covering almost the entire global car fleet, with one of the largest portfolios of friction recipes.

The company has had a factory in Caransebeș since 2007 where it produces brake pads for major car manufacturers, such as BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, Porsche.

(Photo source: TMD Friction Caransebeș on Facebook)