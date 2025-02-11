Transport

German car parts producer TMD Friction increases production operations in Romania

11 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German braking technology developer TMD Friction, which owns the Textar brake pad brand, is preparing to move part of its Leverkusen (Germany) facility to Romania, in response to "evolving market conditions," according to Profit.ro.

The company already has in Romania a factory in Caransebeș and a service center in Timișoara.

At the same time, the company reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a strong presence at its headquarters in Leverkusen. TMD Friction presents itself as the world's number one braking expert, producing over a million braking products every day and covering almost the entire global car fleet, with one of the largest portfolios of friction recipes.

The company has had a factory in Caransebeș since 2007 where it produces brake pads for major car manufacturers, such as BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, Porsche.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TMD Friction Caransebeș on Facebook)

Normal
Transport

German car parts producer TMD Friction increases production operations in Romania

11 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German braking technology developer TMD Friction, which owns the Textar brake pad brand, is preparing to move part of its Leverkusen (Germany) facility to Romania, in response to "evolving market conditions," according to Profit.ro.

The company already has in Romania a factory in Caransebeș and a service center in Timișoara.

At the same time, the company reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a strong presence at its headquarters in Leverkusen. TMD Friction presents itself as the world's number one braking expert, producing over a million braking products every day and covering almost the entire global car fleet, with one of the largest portfolios of friction recipes.

The company has had a factory in Caransebeș since 2007 where it produces brake pads for major car manufacturers, such as BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, Porsche.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TMD Friction Caransebeș on Facebook)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 February 2025
Politics
Romanian president announces resignation to spare country from crisis, becoming "laughing stock of the world"
10 February 2025
Cinema
“I like Romanian films,” says legendary director Martin Scorsese
10 February 2025
Transport
Romania begins design of four additional bridges over river Prut to Moldova
07 February 2025
Macro
InterCapital: Credit rating downgrades for Romania underscore concerns over fiscal stability
07 February 2025
Justice
Romanian tax agency, Finance Ministry launch investigations after inspectors reportedly concealed Nordis irregularities
07 February 2025
Culture
Romania’s Harghita County receives European Region of Gastronomy 2027 title
07 February 2025
Business
Carrefour Romania temporarily cuts prices as regional boycott wave spreads
07 February 2025
Macro
Romania sees OECD membership possible in 2026