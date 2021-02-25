RO gendarmes fine policemen for disturbing public order during protest

Romanian gendarmes issued fines worth over RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) to police officers who protested at the presidential palace in Bucharest against the Government's decision to freeze the wages and other benefits in the budgetary sector, G4media.ro reported.

A criminal investigation was also launched into the crime of illegal use of pyrotechnic articles after four people threw smoke bombs during the protest.

Representatives of the members affiliated to the Publisind Federation, including the policemen from the Europol union, protested on Wednesday, February 24, at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

The unionists accused the Gendarmerie of starting altercations at their superiors' order.

The Gendarmerie sent a press release "categorically" denying the information according to which "the Romanian Gendarmerie created a riot at the policemen's protest."

(Photo: Fulga Radu | Dreamstime.com)

