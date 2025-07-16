Gebrüder Weiss Romania installs PV system at Popești-Leordeni logistics hub

Gebrüder Weiss Romania has completed the installation of a photovoltaic system at its newest logistics hub in Popești-Leordeni, marking a major step in its sustainability strategy. The system includes 674 solar panels covering roughly 1,635 sqm on the roof of its cross-dock and logistics warehouse, with an installed capacity of 300 kWp.

The energy generated will be used for on-site consumption, powering both the office building and warehouse operations.

The company estimates that 60% of its current energy needs will now be met with renewable sources, reducing reliance on traditional energy and achieving about 20% energy autonomy. The shift is expected to cut CO2 emissions by approximately 48.85 tons annually - compared to the 238.87 tons generated in 2024.

“We aim for this building to become fully green in the coming years,” said Viorel Leca, Managing Director of Gebrüder Weiss Romania.

The company is also considering expanding the initiative to its Sibiu hub as part of its broader plan to build an energy-efficient logistics infrastructure. Other local sustainability measures include electric vehicle deliveries - around 13,000 in 2024 - and trials of an electric truck.

The Popești-Leordeni project aligns with the group’s wider sustainability vision. Across Europe, Gebrüder Weiss has installed 34 photovoltaic systems, producing over 13,000 MWh per year and cutting more than 2,700 tons of CO2 emissions.

Headquartered in Lauterach, Austria, Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG is a global full-service logistics provider, with approximately 8,600 employees and 180 company-owned locations. In 2024, the company generated revenues of EUR 2.71 billion. Its portfolio includes transport and logistics solutions, digital services, and supply chain management.

(Photo source: the company)