Gebrüder Weiss Romania completes EUR 3.4 mln expansion of Sibiu hub

Gebrüder Weiss Romania, one of the main players in the local market of transportation and logistics solutions, announced that its expansion of the logistics hub in Sibiu is complete. The total investment is worth EUR 3.4 million.

"The expansion of the logistics center in Sibiu was necessary as the storage needs of the clients in our portfolio significantly exceeded the existing storage space capacity. We took the decision to expand in order to meet the volume of goods and customer demands, and I am happy to announce the completion of the works and the commissioning of the new space," said Viorel Leca, General Director of Gebrüder Weiss Romania, in a company press release.

The investment led to the expansion of the logistics warehouse in Sibiu by 2,250 square meters. The hub was also provided with all the necessary equipment.

The Sibiu branch of the company was established in 2010 with a 2,000 square meter area allocated for cross-docking operations, following an investment of EUR 1.2 million. In 2017, the storage space was expanded by 2,500 square meters and reached 4,500 square meters of storage and cross-docking space, after a second investment of EUR 3.2 million.

"With the new expansion, our hub in Sibiu reaches a surface of 6,500 sqm, and the location is 100% owned by the company. This new investment will allow us to better serve the needs of our current clients and respond to new requests from potential ones," said Viorel Leca. He also highlighted that the Sibiu branch offers a full range of services: domestic and international transportation, logistics solutions, and storage.

Located in the the center of the country and in close proximity to the Sibiu-Pitești highway, the branch represents a strategic logistics hub for both internal distribution and transportation of goods to Western Europe. The Sibiu branch managed approximately 145,000 transports, cumulating 135,000 tons, in 2021 alone. The company is currently focusing on consolidating the existing activity within the Sibiu branch in order to reach a 100% occupancy rate as soon as possible.

Gebrüder Weiss Romania is also considering a new expansion of the space in the medium term, depending on the needs and requirements of its clients. Local management is paying special attention to the Lean Management project implemented in the warehouse area. The benefits of the project are reflected in the efficiency of processes, the reduction of operating times, and the fluidization of the flow of goods.

"Reaching the Lean objectives was possible due to the high level of involvement, dedication, and professionalism of the project team. We will ensure that the 5S principles will continue to be applied, including in new locations," said Viorel Leca.

The head of Gebrüder Weiss Romania says that finding additional personnel for the warehouse area proved to be a challenge. “At this moment we are looking for handlers and forklift operators, the recruitment process being a continuous one, which depends on the volume of goods that require handling," added the company representative.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gebrüder Weiss Romania)