Real Estate

ELI Parks starts two new projects in the northwest Bucharest logistics hub

26 January 2023
ELI Parks continues the development of the logistics hub in the Buftea Chitila area, northwest of Bucharest, with two new projects, ELI Park 4 and ELI Park 3.3. The new spaces have a total area of 42,000 sqm.

The company said that the construction of the two logistics spaces represents the extension of its development strategy, ELI Park Bucharest reaching a total area of 140,000 sqm.

The two buildings will be equipped with Tesla photovoltaic panels and will provide a capacity of 4MW/h, supporting the tenants’ activity by making energy consumption more efficient by 30%. The developer aims to obtain BREEAM certification for both projects.

The construction of the ELI Park 4 project kicked off in December 2022, while for ELI Park 3.3, the works will start in March 2023. Both projects will be delivered in the summer of 2023.

The ELI Parks network of class A logistics and industrial parks is developed by Element Group, founded by Ionuț Dumitrescu, and D Craig Real Estate, the real estate division of the investment fund D Craig Holding, controlled by Sacha Dragic. In addition to the hub in the northwest area of Bucharest, the developer is working on a series of projects in cities such as Braila, Ploiesti, and Bacau.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ELI Parks)

(Photo source: ELI Parks)

