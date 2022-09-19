Romania’s natural gas deposits are 81% full

Romania’s natural gas deposits are already 80% full (81% as of September 17), and the storage will continue by the end of October, according to data reported by national transport grid operator Transgaz and the Gas Infrastructure Europe platform.

The 80% rate represents the minimum threshold approved for Romania under the new regulation of the European Commission.

But even at a 100% rate, Romania is not self-sufficient during the cold winter days since the rate of extraction from deposits is limited - according to CursDeGuvernare.ro quoting an analysis carried out in 2011 by the Smart Energy Association.

To deal with this issue, Romania has designated a series of large industrial, non-critical companies for being cut deliveries when needed to secure supplies to households, public institutions (hospitals) and critical companies. Such “interruptible” (or non-critical) industrial consumers such as Azomures have already reduced or suspended operations - which diminishes the risks.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on September 14 that the gas stocks at the level of the European Union have reached 84% of the total storage capacity. In September 2022, the average gas storage filling level among member states exceeded 80%. The agreed minimum EU target for the end of 2022 is 85%.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)