Moldova expects support from Romania as Gazprom may cut gas supplies after October 1

The Republic of Moldova could receive natural gas from Romania if the Russian supplier Gazprom stops gas deliveries to Chisinau after October 1, Moldovan president Maia Sandu told the TV8 channel. She also emphasized that Transnistria could receive gas from Romania, but only if it pays for it, Radio Chisinau reported, according to News.ro.

Moldova’s gas company Moldovagaz signed a long-term contract with Gazprom last autumn, but Moldova failed to observe a memorandum attached to it - namely, it failed to carry out an independent audit on the historic debts between the two parties.

Transnistria has received gas from Russia for free over the decades and owes some USD 7-8 bln in unpaid bills. However, the separatist region is critical for Moldova since it provides some 70% of the electricity at a low price (possible due to the Russian gas received for free).

On Tuesday, Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă received at the Victoria Palace the counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavriliţa. On this occasion, the stage of implementation of concrete projects intended to support the Republic of Moldova was analyzed, in areas including energy and gas supply.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic/Dreamstime.com)