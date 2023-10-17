Finance

Garanti BBVA Leasing in Romania gets EUR 20 mln from IFC for green lending

17 October 2023

Garanti BBVA Leasing, part of the Garanti BBVA Group, has signed a new loan agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in the amount of EUR 20 million.

The funds will be used to support small and medium-sized companies in Romania in accessing green financing and to contribute to environmental protection by reducing climate risks and focusing on the positive environmental impact of the projects.

Out of the total of EUR 20 million, 80% will be directed towards green financing provided to SME customers, while 20% will be allocated to support projects undertaken by Women Majority Controlled SMEs (WMC), continuing Garanti BBVA`s strategy of supporting women entrepreneurs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alekleks/Dreamstime.com)

Garanti BBVA Leasing, part of the Garanti BBVA Group, has signed a new loan agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in the amount of EUR 20 million.

The funds will be used to support small and medium-sized companies in Romania in accessing green financing and to contribute to environmental protection by reducing climate risks and focusing on the positive environmental impact of the projects.

Out of the total of EUR 20 million, 80% will be directed towards green financing provided to SME customers, while 20% will be allocated to support projects undertaken by Women Majority Controlled SMEs (WMC), continuing Garanti BBVA`s strategy of supporting women entrepreneurs.

