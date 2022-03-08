Galati and Braila counties join forces to build airport in southeastern Romania

The presidents of the county councils of Brăila and Galaţi, Francisk-Iulian Chiriac and Costel Fotea, signed on Monday, March 7, a partnership for the construction of an airport to serve the two counties and also localities in the neighbouring Republic of Moldova, News.ro reported.

The two counties will start the procedures for carrying out the feasibility study and all the necessary technical expertise.

They will also look for sources to finance this investment, considered extremely important for the development of the region.

"There are already studies showing that this airport would be of use not only for Galaţi and Brăila counties but also for the city of Focşani, part of Vaslui county, and border towns in the Republic of Moldova. This investment project is included in the General Transport Master Plan of Romania," a Facebook post of Costel Fotea reads.

(Photo: Roman Motizov/ Dreamstime)

