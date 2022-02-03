Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Brasov international airport to open this November

03 February 2022
The Brasov - Ghimbav International Airport will be operational starting with November 1 of this year, the representatives of the Brasov County Council told Ziarul Financiar.

For the first year of activity, a flow of 300,000 passengers is expected. The estimates were calculated based on the discussions that the local authorities in Brasov had with the air operators.

Alexandru Anghel, the executive director of the Airport Implementation Department within Brasov County Council, says that he is constantly in talks with air operators such as Tarom, Blue Air, WIZZ Air, Lufthansa, LOT, Turkish Airlines, El Al, Air Bucharest.

In the first year of operation, the local authorities expect five destinations to be operated from Brasov airport.

(Photo: Aeroportul International Brasov Facebook Page)

