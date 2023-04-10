Miart 2023: Bucharest gallery Gaep to showcase works by Răzvan Anton, Raluca Popa, Ignacio Uriarte

Bucharest-based gallery Gaep will bring new and recent works by Răzvan Anton, Raluca Popa and Ignacio Uriarte, a core group of artists in its program, to the Milan art fair Miart.

The gallery is included in the fair’s main section, Established, for the first time after participating in the event’s Emergent section.

The fair presentation will debut a new series of drawings by Raluca Popa in anticipation of her solo exhibition at the gallery this summer. With Disegno Ricercato (I), Popa draws upon a musical score – Ligeti’s Musica Ricercata no. 1 – and a photograph taken by Brancusi in his studio around 1920, which captures a group of five sculptures.

The Miart presentation will include two large works on paper by Răzvan Anton, with the starting point in the Minerva Press Photo Archive, a collection of more than 30,000 images taken by photojournalists working for two Cluj newspapers between 1960 and 1990.

A selection of drawings by Ignacio Uriarte will also be presented. In the drawings selected for the fair, Uriarte “creates sculptural effects or illusions of movement through straight lines and scribbling – a sort of ‘manual automation’ that mimics some of the typical gestures which materialize as doodles in the apparently unproductive moments at the office.”

Miart takes place between April 14th and April 16th. Crescendo is the title and this 27th edition, which will see 169 galleries from 27 countries participating.

(Photo: Răzvan Anton, Fading Study (Tarnița Water Dam), 2022, blue ball pen on perforated paper, 168 x 150 cm, courtesy of the artist and Gaep)

