Brukenthal Exclusive: Works by Jan van Eyck, Titian, Veronese on display at Art Safari in Bucharest

Five works from the collection of the Brukenthal Museum in Sibiu will be on show at Art Safari, the art event currently taking place in Bucharest.

They will be shown as part of the temporary exhibition Brukenthal Exclusive, which the public can visit between April 20th and April 30th. It adds to the event’s ongoing exhibitions dedicated to Spanish, French, and Romanian art.

Visitors will be able to see Jan van Eyck’s Man in a Blue Cap (opening photo), Titian’s Ecce Homo, Paolo Veronese’s Head of Child, and Hans Memling’s Portrait of a Man Reading and Portrait of a Woman Praying.

This is the first time the works housed in the Sibiu museum travel to a temporary exhibition in the country. So far, they have only been included in international exhibitions.

The five works have an insured value of EUR 75 million, Alexandru Chituță, the manager of the Brukenthal National Museum, explained. They are part of the museum’s permanent Masterpieces exhibition.

“The international recognition of the value of the masterpieces in the Brukenthal collection befits their tumultuous history. The Masterpieces exhibition opened in 2006, when the collection was reassembled with the works that the museum had been stripped of in time: the 19 works transferred in 1948 to the Bucharest Art Museum (among them Jan van Eyck’s Man in a Blue Cap and Hans Memling’s Portrait of a Man Reading and Portrait of a Woman Praying) and four works recovered from among the eight stolen in 1968, including Titian’s Ecce Homo,” Chituță said.

Art Safari hosts this season a retrospective dedicated to Romanian painter Ion Theodorescu-Sion, Masters of Spanish Painting, Prix Marcel Duchamp – covering works that took part in the competition, and an exhibition dedicated to contemporary Romanian art.

In the second part of the year, it will present the exhibitions Love Stories, covering works from London’s National Portrait Gallery collection, and Bags: Inside Out, a display of iconic bags in the collection of the Victoria and Albert (V&A) museum.

(Photo courtesy of Art Safari)

simona@romania-insider.com