Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse wins her first WTA title in Hamburg

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse claimed her first WTA title at the Hamburg European Open on Sunday, July 11. She defeated Germany's Andrea Petkovic 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the final.

"I felt really good today on the court. I would like to thank my coach very much - I'm such a crazy player, it's not easy to work with me. It was a pleasure to play [Andrea] in the final. Especially because I saw so many matches of her on TV when I was little," Ruse said after the match, according to Wtatennis.com.

Following this victory, Gabriela Ruse managed to break the WTA Top 150 for the first time. She is now at number 133 in the WTA singles ranking, up 65 spots from last week.

Meanwhile, Romania's tennis star Simona Halep dropped from third to ninth place in the new ranking. She didn't play this year's Wimbledon due to a calf injury.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Tenis)