Italian actor Gabriel Garko hosts popular Romanian festival gala

Well-known Italian actor Gabriel Garko will host the contest nights and the gala of the Cerbul de Aur 2018 (Golden Stag) music festival, taking place in Brasov, in central Romania.

Garko was cast in numerous TV series but also in films like Franco Zeffirelli’s Callas Forever.

He will be on the festival’s stage on August 30 and 31 and on September 1.

The 18th edition of the Golden Stag festival takes place between August 29 and September 2.

James Blunt, Amy Macdonald, Gigliola Cinquetti, Edvin Marton, Eleni Foureira, and Nicole Scherzinger are among the international artists performing at the event.

In the competition section, 18 performers from 15 countries will participate.

Tickets, with prices starting at RON 50 (almost EUR 11), are on sale in the Eventim network.

The first edition of the event took place in 1968 and the festival has been held on and off since. The most recent run of the event took place in 2009. The authorities decided to revive the festival this year, adding it on a list of projects approved to mark the 100 year anniversary of the 1918 Union.

