Romanian president Iohannis to meet US president Biden in Washington 

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis will be received on May 7 at the White House by Joe Biden, the Presidential Administration announced.

President Iohannis will pay an official visit to the US between May 7 and May 8.

During the same visit to the US, the Atlantic Council will honor the Romanian president with the Distinguished International Leadership Award for his "remarkable career, exemplary leadership of Romania, and his transatlantic and European leadership role."

A special place in the exchange of opinions between the two heads of state will be occupied by the situation in Ukraine and the Black Sea basin, as well as the strengthening of security in the Euro-Atlantic area, Romania’s Presidency announced.

“The leaders will emphasize their continued support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression. They will also review the many areas in which Romania and the United States work together, including energy, economic cooperation, and our shared democratic values," the White House said in a statement.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com