Journalist Ioana Dogioiu appointed spokesperson for Romanian government

Romanian journalist Ioana Dogioiu will take on the role of spokesperson for the government, the executive announced on Thursday, July 3. The appointment, it said, aims to strengthen dialogue between the government and society “in a climate that demands transparency, clarity, and trust.”

“I thank Ms. Ioana Dogioiu for accepting this responsibility, which is far from easy in the current context,” prime minister Ilie Bolojan said in a press release.

Dogioiu will replace Mihai Constantin, who was appointed government spokesperson and state secretary in the prime minister’s Chancellery on July 13, 2023.

Ioana Dogioiu addressed the transition in a public message posted to her Facebook page, expressing gratitude to her colleagues and readers. “At the end of a chapter, I bow. To my colleagues at Spotmedia.ro, Europa FM, Informat.ro. To all my guests, from whom I’ve learned so much. And especially to those who have read, listened to, and watched me - the public I’ve served until now and will continue to serve, from a different position.”

She thanked prime minister Bolojan for his trust, calling the new role both an honor and a challenge she could not turn down, despite personal reservations. “Romania is going through a difficult time, in which we will either succeed together or collapse together. It’s harsh, but easy to understand. Anyone who can contribute now, I believe, has a duty to do so.”

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)