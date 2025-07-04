Politics

Journalist Ioana Dogioiu appointed spokesperson for Romanian government

04 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian journalist Ioana Dogioiu will take on the role of spokesperson for the government, the executive announced on Thursday, July 3. The appointment, it said, aims to strengthen dialogue between the government and society “in a climate that demands transparency, clarity, and trust.”

“I thank Ms. Ioana Dogioiu for accepting this responsibility, which is far from easy in the current context,” prime minister Ilie Bolojan said in a press release.

Dogioiu will replace Mihai Constantin, who was appointed government spokesperson and state secretary in the prime minister’s Chancellery on July 13, 2023.

Ioana Dogioiu addressed the transition in a public message posted to her Facebook page, expressing gratitude to her colleagues and readers. “At the end of a chapter, I bow. To my colleagues at Spotmedia.ro, Europa FM, Informat.ro. To all my guests, from whom I’ve learned so much. And especially to those who have read, listened to, and watched me - the public I’ve served until now and will continue to serve, from a different position.”

She thanked prime minister Bolojan for his trust, calling the new role both an honor and a challenge she could not turn down, despite personal reservations. “Romania is going through a difficult time, in which we will either succeed together or collapse together. It’s harsh, but easy to understand. Anyone who can contribute now, I believe, has a duty to do so.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Politics

Journalist Ioana Dogioiu appointed spokesperson for Romanian government

04 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian journalist Ioana Dogioiu will take on the role of spokesperson for the government, the executive announced on Thursday, July 3. The appointment, it said, aims to strengthen dialogue between the government and society “in a climate that demands transparency, clarity, and trust.”

“I thank Ms. Ioana Dogioiu for accepting this responsibility, which is far from easy in the current context,” prime minister Ilie Bolojan said in a press release.

Dogioiu will replace Mihai Constantin, who was appointed government spokesperson and state secretary in the prime minister’s Chancellery on July 13, 2023.

Ioana Dogioiu addressed the transition in a public message posted to her Facebook page, expressing gratitude to her colleagues and readers. “At the end of a chapter, I bow. To my colleagues at Spotmedia.ro, Europa FM, Informat.ro. To all my guests, from whom I’ve learned so much. And especially to those who have read, listened to, and watched me - the public I’ve served until now and will continue to serve, from a different position.”

She thanked prime minister Bolojan for his trust, calling the new role both an honor and a challenge she could not turn down, despite personal reservations. “Romania is going through a difficult time, in which we will either succeed together or collapse together. It’s harsh, but easy to understand. Anyone who can contribute now, I believe, has a duty to do so.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 July 2025
Sports
Romanian climber Horia Colibășanu summits Nanga Parbat, his 11th peak over 8,000m
04 July 2025
Sports
Simona Halep’s official retirement match set for June 2026 at Sports Festival in Cluj-Napoca
04 July 2025
Agriculture
Romania registers largest wheat, barley and corn exports in EU
04 July 2025
Politics
Former prime minister facing criminal complaint for state of Romanian economy, budget deficit
04 July 2025
Finance
Romanian finance minister says fiscal package aligns with EU talks, aims for positive review
04 July 2025
Politics
Journalist Ioana Dogioiu appointed spokesperson for Romanian government
03 July 2025
Environment
Update: Romania braces for fiery weekend as meteorologists issue Orange Code
03 July 2025
Justice
Eastern Romania: Investigations continue in case involving Romanian IDs for Russians, Ukrainians