Fundraising campaign launched for Romania’s Museum of World Whistles

A fundraising campaign has been launched to support the creation of the Muzeul Fluierelor Lumii/Museum of World Whistles, a unique cultural project in Romania dedicated to preserving and celebrating one of humanity’s oldest musical instruments - the whistle.

Titled “Give a leu for the Museum - don’t let the sound of the whistle fade,” the campaign aims to raise funds for the final stage of setting up the museum and for its educational and cultural programs.

The Museum of World Whistles is being developed by the ISVOR Cultural Association in Săliștea, a village in Malaia commune, Vâlcea County, in a former school built between 1956 and 1960 through community donations. The museum is expected to open by the end of 2025 and will be the first institution of its kind, connecting Romanian and international traditions of whistle-making, the initiators said.

The initiative is led by musician Oana Ivașcu, co-founder of the ensemble Imago Mundi, known for reinterpreting traditional Romanian music. Supported by the Malaia local council, Romania’s National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN), and a network of national and international partners, the project aims to “turn the whistle into a symbol of connection between communities, generations, and cultures,” according to the press release.

The museum will feature an international collection of wind instruments, from the shepherd’s whistle of Țara Loviștei to the Turkish mey and the French bombarde. It will include interactive displays with multimedia materials, 360° photos, video interviews, and QR codes allowing visitors to hear authentic sounds from the collection.

The project also includes a digital platform, a podcast, and a children’s guide for learning the Romanian whistle.

Moreover, the project also has a strong community focus. Until the museum’s opening, ISVOR will organize musical workshops in rural schools across Malaia, Boișoara, Câineni, Titești, and Voineasa, as well as a multimedia exhibition and an Imago Mundi concert in Săliștea.

To complete the museum’s setup, acquire equipment, and expand the collection, organizers aim to raise RON 50,000 (around EUR 10,000) through public donations. Contributors will receive a digital “Friend of the Museum of World Whistles” certificate, acknowledgment on the official website for donations over RON 100, and invitations to the opening or a private Imago Mundi concert, depending on their contribution level.

“We are close to the finish line,” Oana Ivașcu said. “We have the building, the collection, the partners, and the team. Now we just need people’s help - those who believe a museum isn’t just a place with showcases, but one that breathes through the people who support it.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ISVOR Association)