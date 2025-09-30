Bucharest launches first centralized map of museums and memorial houses

Bucharest has unveiled its first centralized map of museums and memorial houses, a project designed to bring the city’s cultural heritage closer to the public and encourage museum visits as part of everyday life, ARCUB announced.

The map, available both in print and online, was recently launched at ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni in the presence of institutional partners and members of the cultural community. It brings together more than 60 museums and memorial houses across the capital.

Created by cultural initiative Weekend Sessions, the project is intended as a free public resource. Copies will be distributed through cultural venues, while the digital version is permanently accessible online.

“We are delighted to launch this map as a natural and necessary step,” said Silvia Floares, founder of Weekend Sessions. “Bucharest needed a clear, visual tool to put its museums on the same page. […] The map is more than a resource – it is a gesture of connection and a gift for the city.”

Since 2021, Weekend Sessions has been activating public gardens, museum courtyards, and heritage sites through participatory events.

(Photo source: screenshot from Hartamuzeelor.ro)