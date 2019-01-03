Media: Fuels, cigarettes and electricity, more expensive in Romania starting January 1

The fuels, cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, and electricity got more expensive in Romania starting January 1 due to higher excise taxes, according to calculations made by local publication Profit.ro.

As of January 1, the excise duty on gasoline increased by 3.15%, from RON 1,976/1,000 liters to RON 2,038/1,000 liters. Similarly, the excise tax on diesel increased from RON 1,838/1,000 liters to RON 1,896/1,000 liters. The impact on the price of gasoline and diesel is of around 7 bani per liter.

Meanwhile, the excise tax on 1,000 cigarettes increased to RON 483.74 as of January 1, which means that the impact on the price of a pack of cigarettes will be of RON 0.7. Also, the excise duties on beer increased from RON 3.3 to RON 3.4 per hectoliter, and those on sparkling wines from RON 47.35 to RON 48.89 per hectoliter of product.

The excise taxes on energy products increased as well, according to Profit.ro. For example, the excise on electricity used for commercial purposes went up from RON 2.37 to RON 2.44/MWh while the one used for non-commercial purposes – from RON 4.74 to RON 4.89/MWh.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Pexels.com)