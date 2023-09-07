German group Fuchs expands Romanian condiment factory under EUR 14 mln investment

German group Fuchs announced plans to invest EUR 14 million in its Romanian condiment factory in a move aimed at consolidating its leading position on the local market and extending its international exposure.

The size of the investments planned over the next year indicates at least doubling the production capacity.

Fuchs Condimente Romania posted sales of EUR 25-30 million in 2020-2022.

The new project, scheduled to be completed next summer, consists of expanding logistics and production capabilities, as well as automating production processes, Economica.net reported.

Fuchs will use the EUR 14 million earmarked for investments out of its funds for expanding the logistics and production centre, which will almost double its capacity from 11,084 square meters currently to 21,338 square meters. The new production hall will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including a new spice mixing facility, the company said.

At the same time, the investment will allow the company to expand its product portfolio.

"This strategic decision contributes to diversifying the range and strengthening the company's position on the local market", Uwe-Jens Karl, Managing Director of Fuchs Condimente Romania, emphasizes the importance of the project.

(Photo source: Facebook/Fuchs)