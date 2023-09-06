Germany's Diehl begins work on new factory in Brasov

Diehl Controls, a German manufacturer of components for household appliances, started the construction of a new factory in Brasov, central Romania, where the production is expected to begin in mid-2024.

Until the start of production, the manufacturer will employ around 100 people, Ziarul Financiar reported. By 2027, the Brasov factory will have around 600 employees who will manufacture up to 12 million electronic systems annually, including parts for heat pumps.

Another objective of the German group will be the production of IATF (International Automotive Task Force) standardized electronic systems for the automotive industry, according to company representatives.

Diehl has several factories in Europe, America and Asia. The production unit in Brasov will be the group's seventh factory globally and the third in Europe, with Diehl having production units in Poland, Germany, USA, China and Mexico.

The components that will be made in Brasov are to be delivered to the company's customers in the region.

