Italy’s Fri-El develops 300MW wind farms in northeast Romania

Mitoc Partners, indirectly owned by Italian investors (75%) and Romanian lawyer Edward Dobre (25%), is developing a major wind generation project in Botosani county, northeastern Romania, composed of three wind farms with an installed capacity of 305MW, Profit.ro reported.

The project, which reached the stage of getting the environmental permit, is estimated to cost EUR 531 million.

The wind farm will occupy a land area of ​​almost 84 hectares in the communes of Adășeni, Avrămeni, Manoleasa, and Mitoc in Botoșani.

The Italian investors are Fri-El Hidro Power (38.25%) and Alerion Clean Power (36.75%).

The Fri-El Group, which also includes Alerion, was founded and is owned by the brothers Thomas, Josef, and Ernst Gostner. The three are some of the largest farmers in Romania, suppliers to Barilla and Nestlé.

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)