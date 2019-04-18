Romanian football federation head says Romania at risk of losing Euro 2020

Romanian Football Federation (FRF) president Razvan Burleanu said on April 17, that Romania risks losing the right to host Euro 2020 matches if the Parliament adopted several controversial changes to the Sports Law (Law 69/2000), local Mediafax reported. Moreover, Romania's national team and Romanian clubs could be excluded from international competitions as well.

At the moment, an amendment to Law 69/2000 allowing the Ministry of Youth and Sports to hold General Meetings and to draft the strategy and budgets of the local sports federations under its authority is awaiting debate in Parliament. The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) and the Romanian Olympic and Sport Committee (COSR) are subject to the amendments as well.

A representative of FIFA president Giani Infantino attended the FRF General Assembly on April 17, and Răzvan Burleanu claims that his message was quite clear: political interference in sports can lead to severe repercussions.

Romania’s capital Bucharest is supposed to host four matches of the European Football Championship - Euro 2020. However, the Romanian authorities are behind on the promised infrastructure upgrades that would allow for a smooth organization of these matches.

