Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 08:42
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Fresh Microgreens raises EUR 0.5 mln in private placement before AeRO listing next year

07 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fresh Microgreens, a Romanian producer of microplants and culinary specialties, raised EUR 0.5 mln in a private placement from individual investors, as a first step before listing its shares at the alternative market AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the first half of 2022.

The company attracted 500,000 euros from Vlad Popescu, Alex Cristescu and Marius Alexe, managers of the organic fertilizer producer Norofert, in the form of a convertible loan.

Microgreens is a supplier for the HoReCa industry, as well as for the Metro, Carrefour and Kaufland hypermarkets.

The company has been operating on the Romanian market for seven years. The company was founded in September 2014 by Cristian Tudor.

In the last three years, it has focused on developing technological solutions for vertical agriculture and the cultivation of fresh, functional foods (salads, microplants).

According to the company's representatives, in 2020, Microgreens had a turnover of RON 3.1 mln and a profit of RON 79,000.

For 2021, the company estimates RON 5.6 mln (EUR 1.1 mln) turnover and RON 1.1 mln profit. Cristian Tudor is the CEO and majority shareholder of Fresh Microgreens.

(Photo: Cristina Toth | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 08:42
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB

 

Fresh Microgreens raises EUR 0.5 mln in private placement before AeRO listing next year

07 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fresh Microgreens, a Romanian producer of microplants and culinary specialties, raised EUR 0.5 mln in a private placement from individual investors, as a first step before listing its shares at the alternative market AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the first half of 2022.

The company attracted 500,000 euros from Vlad Popescu, Alex Cristescu and Marius Alexe, managers of the organic fertilizer producer Norofert, in the form of a convertible loan.

Microgreens is a supplier for the HoReCa industry, as well as for the Metro, Carrefour and Kaufland hypermarkets.

The company has been operating on the Romanian market for seven years. The company was founded in September 2014 by Cristian Tudor.

In the last three years, it has focused on developing technological solutions for vertical agriculture and the cultivation of fresh, functional foods (salads, microplants).

According to the company's representatives, in 2020, Microgreens had a turnover of RON 3.1 mln and a profit of RON 79,000.

For 2021, the company estimates RON 5.6 mln (EUR 1.1 mln) turnover and RON 1.1 mln profit. Cristian Tudor is the CEO and majority shareholder of Fresh Microgreens.

(Photo: Cristina Toth | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks