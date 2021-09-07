Fresh Microgreens raises EUR 0.5 mln in private placement before AeRO listing next year

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Fresh Microgreens, a Romanian producer of microplants and culinary specialties, raised EUR 0.5 mln in a private placement from individual investors, as a first step before listing its shares at the alternative market AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the first half of 2022.

The company attracted 500,000 euros from Vlad Popescu, Alex Cristescu and Marius Alexe, managers of the organic fertilizer producer Norofert, in the form of a convertible loan.

Microgreens is a supplier for the HoReCa industry, as well as for the Metro, Carrefour and Kaufland hypermarkets.

The company has been operating on the Romanian market for seven years. The company was founded in September 2014 by Cristian Tudor.

In the last three years, it has focused on developing technological solutions for vertical agriculture and the cultivation of fresh, functional foods (salads, microplants).

According to the company's representatives, in 2020, Microgreens had a turnover of RON 3.1 mln and a profit of RON 79,000.

For 2021, the company estimates RON 5.6 mln (EUR 1.1 mln) turnover and RON 1.1 mln profit. Cristian Tudor is the CEO and majority shareholder of Fresh Microgreens.

