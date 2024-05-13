The fourth edition of the Romanian Creative Week (RCW), will take place in Iași, eastern Romania, between May 15-26.

The event brings together over 1,000 Romanian and foreign artists, 200 events, 350 volunteers, dozens of exhibitions, film festivals, theater and dance performances, three days of fashion shows, as well as visual arts exhibitions, concerts, conferences, and workshops.

Organizers say the event reached over one million people last year.

"Romanian Creative Week has become an acceleration platform for young people in creative industries. [...] This year, no less than 60% of RCW artists are young people at the beginning of their careers," said Irina Schrotter, president of the Federation of Creative Industries Employers in Romania, the organizer of RCW, cited by Agerpres.

This year's theme is titled "Energy," to reflect the efforts made to transform the capital of Romania's Moldova region into a hub of creativity and innovation.

"We promise the audience 12 days marked by dynamic events, special exhibitions, concerts, and conferences aimed at promoting honest and refined dialogue on various artistic topics. With this edition, we launched the RCW app, which helps participants navigate through over 200 events," said Cătălin Alionte, RCW Director.

This year, RCW has launched an offline store dedicated to promoting and selling the works of local visual artists, as well as an online shop. The store, located in the "Nicolae Tonitza" Art Gallery, belongs to the Fine Artists Union (UAP) Iași and was set up with a funding of EUR 20,000 provided by RCW and its partners.

In 2023, RCW was designated as the event that gathers the largest number of creative industries in one place in Europe, according to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

(Photo source: Romanian Creative Week on Facebook)