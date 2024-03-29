The fourth edition of the Romanian Business & Investment Roundtable conference will take place on 3-4 April. Renowned guests have confirmed their attendance

News from Companies

The fourth edition of the ROMANIAN BUSINESS & INVESTMENT ROUNDTABLE Conference, organized in Bucharest on April 3-4 by The Economist Impact Events and its official representatives in Southeast Europe, Hazlis & Rivas, along with its local partner Oxygen , will bring together distinguished guests from Romania and abroad.

Among the confirmed speakers at the conference themed "Shaping a new narrative for prosperity and growth" are Martin Schulz, German politician and former President of the European Parliament, and Sir David King, the chairman of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, as well as high-ranking Romanian officials.

Thus, the conference will be joined by Marcel-Ioan Boloș, Minister of Finance, Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, Minister of Energy, and Mircea Fechet, Minister of Environment, Waters, and Forests. Among the speakers will also be Ștefan-Radu Oprea, Minister of Economy, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, and Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

The event will also be attended by Guy Verhofstadt, Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Sergei Stanishev, MEP, former Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Nikolaos Tachiaos, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of Greece, together with Mateusz Szczurek, former Minister of Finance of Poland. Kathleen Ann Kavalec, US Ambassador to Romania, and Anna Akhalkatsi, World Bank, will also join the discussions.

Additionally, among the speakers are Achilleas Kanaris, CEO, Vodafone Romania, Nikos Papathanasiou, VP Public Policy & Economic Research, Philip Morris International, Iwona Sikora, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, Iron Mountain, and Alexandros Exarchou, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Aktor - Member of the Intrakat Group.

Panel discussions will also feature Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom, Alessio Menegazzo, CEO & Country Manager, PPC Romania, and Cătălina Marga, Chief Financial Officer, RetuRO.

The event will take place on April 3 and 4 in Bucharest, at the Grand Hotel Bucharest. More info about the event here.

Romania Insider is a media partner of this event.

__

*This is a Press release.