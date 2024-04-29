ARTEX AG, owner of the ARTEX MTF trading venue, appoints Claudio Cisullo to the Board of Directors

News from Companies

ARTEX AG, a Liechtenstein-based company and sole shareholder of ARTEX MTF, a Lichtenstein-based regulated multilateral trading venue, has appointed Claudio Cisullo, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Swiss-based family office CC Trust Group AG, as non-executive Director, effective April 3rd, 2024.

ARTEX AG was co-founded by H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas von Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi in 2020 with a philanthropic vision to democratize and promote accessibility of art. In March 2024, Claudio Cisullo has become a shareholder in ARTEX AG, the sole shareholder and parent company of ARTEX MTF, the world's first regulated art centric multilateral trading venue authorised and supervised by the Financial Markets Authority of Liechtenstein within the European MiFID II legislation. It provides a regulated marketplace with liquidity providers and a transparent way to invest and trade shares in companies each owning a single iconic masterpiece. By using fractionalisation and providing liquidity, ARTEX allows a broad range of investors to benefit from art’s proven store of value and portfolio diversification. ARTEX-listed masterpieces will be on public display, in museums and exhibitions around the world. ARTEX MTF commenced its first trading session in March 2024 by admitting the Francis Bacon’s “Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer” (1963), valued at USD 55 million.

Claudio Cisullo commented on his appointment: “As an investor, I appreciate innovation – especially in the highly regulated financial services sector. What the co-founders of ARTEX have built is an encouraging step towards making art an accessible type of investment. I am honored to be part of this ambitious and the far-reaching vision of ARTEX group, and thrilled to be joining this impressive Board of Directors, to which I look forward to contributing with my entrepreneurial experience.”

H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein, co-founder and Chairman of ARTEX AG, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Claudio Cisullo to our Board of Directors. Claudio’s impressive business record and reputation as a seasoned investor will be important assets for our group and its development in the years ahead. We look forward to benefiting from his experience as we accelerate our journey to democratize access to art".

ARTEX AG is a Liechtenstein-based company dedicated to the democratization of access to iconic art through three pillars: promote investment activity of the buying and selling of art shares through ARTEX MTF, inform with ARTEXPLORED media and include, with the public promotion of exceptional works of art through collaborations with leading museums and foundations around the world. Co-founded by H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas von Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi in 2020, ARTEX AG aims at creating a world where the finest art is accessible to anyone, regardless of their background or means.

CC Trust Group is a single-family office founded and owned by the Swiss entrepreneur and investor Claudio Cisullo, who ranks among Switzerland’s 300 wealthiest persons. Under his leadership, the Group has been active for over twenty years in investing, growing and managing businesses both in Switzerland and internationally. Its portfolio comprises companies and equity participations across the biotech, commodities, leisure, pharmaceuticals, professional services, real estate, technology – and private aviation sectors.

