WNS Global Services - Romania, NYSE listed leading digital transformation services provider, is setting up their office in One Cotroceni Park

News from Companies

One United Properties (BVB: ONE ), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and office real estate in Romania, announces that WNS, the forefront business process management (BPM) company, will be relocating its headquarters to One Cotroceni Park, as of this April. By moving to one of the emblematic business offices in Bucharest, WNS is affirming a commitment to providing a cutting-edge working environment for its 400+ employees.

With a global presence in 16 countries and a team of 60,000+ employees all over the world, WNS combines industry expertise and technology to collaboratively create innovative digital solutions for clients in various sectors, including travel, insurance, banking, retail, or healthcare. The services provided encompass finance, accounting, procurement, customer interaction, and human resources, tailored to each client's specific challenges.

WNS Romania subsidiary will occupy a generous space within One Cotroceni Park, the prestigious mixed-use development known for its Live/Work/Play philosophy. This strategic move aligns with WNS's dedication to offering its employees an exceptional and modern workspace equipped with all necessary amenities to foster productivity and well-being.

"We are excited to welcome WNS to One Cotroceni Park, our flagship office development that epitomizes sustainability, innovation, and employee well-being. This move reflects our shared commitment to creating environments that inspire and elevate the way people work. In all our office projects, our goal is to cultivate a communal atmosphere where people can come together, collaborate, and enjoy easy access to a diverse range of conveniences. We are dedicated to providing modern workspaces that prioritize the welfare of employees, incorporate sustainable features, and leverage cutting-edge industry technologies", stated Mihai Păduroiu, CEO of the Office Division at One United Properties.

One Cotroceni Park offers a strategic and accessible location, complemented by its proximity to the new M5 metro line, ensuring ease of transportation for employees. Designed to enhance the employee experience, One Cotroceni Park workspaces are featuring up-to-date technologies such as LED lighting, HVAC, and high-speed elevators. Additionally, a range of amenities including a variety of food options, fitness facilities, and essential services such as a pharmacy and dry cleaning, contribute to a holistic work environment.

One Cotroceni Park holds LEED Platinum certification, showcasing a commitment to sustainability and minimal environmental impact. The WELL Health and Safety certification further ensures the well-being of all occupants.

"We are thrilled about our relocation to One Cotroceni Park, a move that not only signifies our commitment to providing our employees with an outstanding work environment but also aligns perfectly with our values of innovation and sustainability" remarked Lorand Szasz, Managing Director at WNS Romania.

ONE UNITED PROPERTIES (BVB: ONE) is the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania. One United Properties is an innovative company dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for safe, energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy buildings, and has received numerous awards and recognitions for its superior sustainability, energy efficiency, and wellness. The company is publicly traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and its shares are included in multiple indices such as BET, STOXX, MSCI, FTSE, ROTX and CEEplus.

__

*This is a Press release.