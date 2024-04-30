INVOLI and Vantage Towers partner to enhance air traffic surveillance across Romania

News from Companies

INVOLI, together with Vantage Towers Romania, proudly announces an enhanced strategic partnership aimed at transforming air traffic surveillance throughout Romania regional airports. This initiative marks a significant step in our joint commitment to advancing safety and operational efficiency across all levels of Romanian airspace.

Partnership Overview

Extended Collaboration: Building on the successful implementation of the INVOLI system at Tuzla Airport in April 2024, this partnership is poised to expand its reach, aiming to deploy INVOLI’s innovative air traffic surveillance technology across Romania, leveraging Vantage Towers’ extensive network of infrastructure sites.

Vantage Towers’ Role: With an impressive track record of managing robust telecommunication infrastructures, Vantage Towers brings to the collaboration unparalleled reliability in scalability, response time, and service quality. This foundational strength is critical for supporting advanced aviation technologies and ensuring seamless operations.

Strategic Synergies: The partnership between INVOLI and Vantage Towers is a demonstration of the power of combining advanced aviation technology with top-tier infrastructure capabilities. Both companies share a vision for a future where air traffic management leverages the best of telecommunications to significantly enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Key Benefits and Future Goals

Safety and Efficiency: The deployment of INVOLI’s state-of-the-art surveillance technology, supported by Vantage Towers’ reliable infrastructure, promises to elevate safety measures and streamline operations, setting new industry standards across Romanian airspace.

Shared Vision for Innovation: Together, INVOLI and Vantage Towers are dedicated to exploring innovative solutions in aviation, such as green aviation practices, unmanned aviation systems, and urban air mobility. This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to driving growth and embracing technological advancements in the aviation sector.

Operational Excellence: This collaboration showcases both companies' commitment not only to delivering exceptional outcomes but also to fostering a shared strategic vision that champions the integration of aviation and telecommunications to revolutionize airspace management.

The ongoing collaboration between INVOLI and Vantage Towers is crucial for setting new benchmarks in air traffic surveillance technology in Romania. As we look to the future, our partnership will continue to play a pivotal role in enhancing the safety, efficiency, and innovation of air traffic operations nationwide, propelling the aviation industry forward in a dynamic and interconnected world.

About Tuzla Airport

Tuzla Airport is a key player in Romania’s aviation sector, providing extensive services ranging from flight training to general aviation. It is renowned for its innovative approach to integrating new aviation technologies and services, enhancing its operational capabilities and customer service. Tuzla Airport is the first one to have profited from the joint offer provided by INVOLI and Vantage Towers.

About INVOLI

INVOLI is a multi-award-winning Swiss company with the mission to open the sky safely and efficiently to all flying objects. INVOLI presents a paradigm shift in providing the currently missing aviation surveillance data to challenging low altitude aerial operations, allowing the development of new businesses not possible otherwise.

INVOLI's innovative system provides essential aviation surveillance data to allow manned and unmanned operations (including autonomous and beyond-visual-line-of-sight), ensuring their safety within an increasingly busy sky. With hundreds of proprietary air traffic receivers deployed worldwide, the company's mixed hardware-software solution combines live data streams with advanced data analytics to unlock the full potential of digital and unmanned aviation across various sectors. These span from traditional aviation and airports to new forward looking markets including logistics, emergency and medical delivery, infrastructure inspection, security and tomorrow’s urban air mobility.

INVOLI is an ISO9001 company founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lausanne (VD), Switzerland. INVOLI’s Multilateration is certified in Germany by DFS (Deutsche Flugsicherung) for the control of aviation obstacle lights, while all INVOLI hardware is Swiss made and marked FCC/CE. INVOLI is actively involved in regulatory and standardization initiatives around surveillance services, notably through the involvement of its CEO, Manu Lubrano, who led ASTM Standard F3623-23 “New Specification for Surveillance UTM Supplemental Data Service Provider (SDSP) Performance”.

For more information about INVOLI and its innovative solutions for digital and unmanned aviation, please visit www.involi.com.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers is a leading tower company in Europe with more than 84,000 sites in ten countries, connecting people, businesses and devices in cities and rural areas. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf.

Vantage Towers’ portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. By building, operating, and leasing this infrastructure to MNOs or other network providers such as IoT companies or utilities, Vantage Towers is making a significant contribution to a better-connected Europe.

While already 100% of the grid electricity that Vantage Towers uses to operate its infrastructure is obtained from renewable energy sources, green energy generation is piloted directly on site with the help of solar panels and micro wind turbines, and hydrogen solutions are under testing. This fits well into the overall strategy of the company to drive a sustainable digitalization in Europe and to support partners through technological innovation in decarbonization and achieving their climate goals.

For more information, please visit our website at www.vantagetowers.com/en.

