US president Biden thanks Iohannis for Romania's contribution as NATO member

US president Joe Biden thanked his counterpart Klaus Iohannis for Romania's activity within NATO, 20 years after the country joined the Alliance – as the main message conveyed by Biden after the meeting of the two on May 7 in Washington.

"You [Romania] exceeded all expectations 20 years ago when you joined NATO. Thank you for all you do as part of the Alliance," Biden said.

US and Romanian troops are shoulder to shoulder, including in Romania, Biden stressed.

"We thank Romania for the help given to Ukraine, especially in the Black Sea," he added.

Separately, Iohannis said that his candidacy for NATO's top position was on the agenda but refused to disclose details.

Despite shrinking support for his candidacy among Alliance's members, he repeated that "there is a risk that unanimity would not be reached, therefore having multiple candidates equally credible" is important.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

