Bookfest 2024: Moldova is guest country at Bucharest book fair

The Republic of Moldova is a Guest of Honour country at this year's Bookfest, the book fair taking place in Bucharest between May 29 and June 2.

Close to 40 events are part of the guest country program, from book launches to debates on current topics.

Among the Moldovan authors who will be present at the event are poet and children book author Vasile Romanciuc, Arcadie Suceveanu, writer and politician Oleg Serebrian, Iulian Ciocan, journalist and translator Emilian Galaicu-Păun, poet and playwright Dumitru Crudu, Vitalie Ciobanu, Maria Pilchin, Gheorghe Erizanu, Moni Stănilă and Alexandru Vakulovski. Representatives of the new generation of Moldavian writers will also attend the event, among them Ion Buzu, Valentina Şcerbani, Alex Bordian, Alex Popescu, Paula Erizanu, Dinu Guţu, Emanuela Iurkin, Alex Cosmescu, Saşa Zare or Dumitru Fanfarov. Moldovan writers who are now residing in Romania, among them Liliana Corobca, Dinu Guţu, Cătălina Bălan, and Diana Iepure, will also attend the event.

The stand of the Republic of Moldova will be set up in the central area of Romexpo's B2 Pavilion.

The public can discover at Bookfest 2024 a rich book offer, ranging from fiction and non-fiction to art and children and youth books, as well as a selection of rare books, the organizers announced.

"Inviting the Republic of Moldova was a natural extension of the excellent relations we have with our colleagues there, including for the sixth edition of Bookfest Chişinău. We also share many of the book market problems, from a small audience to the lack of a decent distribution infrastructure. We hope that Bookfest 2024 will bring the chance of some firm steps on the shared path we want," Grigore Arsene, the president of the Romanian Publishers Association (AER), said.

At its 17th edition this year, the event is one of the city's two major book fairs, alongside Gaudeamus, held during the fall.

(Photo: Omei26 | Dreamstime.com)

