Polish group opens Burger King restaurant in downtown Bucharest

Polish group AmRest has opened a new Burger King restaurant in downtown Bucharest, near the University Square. In the beginning, the new location will provide only delivery services - but this will allow Burger King to extend the serviced area.

The new Burger King restaurant is located on No. 3 Regina Elisabeta Boulevard and has 40 employees.

"We are delighted to be able to start operations at our first restaurant in a central location," said Alan Laughlin, President of Burger King AmRest. The delivery option is available through Glovo, Uber Eats, and Takeaway.com.

The delivery areas in Bucharest currently covered by Burger King are the central area and the Berceni and Militari neighborhoods, according to data provided by the company.

Polish group Amrest operates the Starbucks and Burger King franchises in Romania.

(Photo: Burger King Facebook Page)

