Romania Insider
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 08:19
Business
Founders sell 2% stake in biggest Romanian medical services provider
09 March 2020
Mihai and Nicolae Marcu, two of the founders and top managers of the biggest private medical services provider in Romania, MedLife, sold 1% of the company each through deals on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Friday, March 6.

Each of them got RON 8.3 mln (EUR 1.73 mln) for his stake, according to reports on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

These were among the largest single transactions with MedLife’s shares since the company’s listing, in December 2016. Since the beginning of this year, the price of MedLife’s shares has increased by 5.6% and the capitalization of the company reached RON 795 mln (EUR 165 mln).

Before these transactions, Mihail Marcu, CEO and president of MedLife, held 17.6% of the company’s shares, and his brother Nicolae Marcu, who is Chief Healthcare and Operations Officer, held 12.15% of the shares. Their mother, Mihaela Gabriela Cristescu, also one of the company’s founders, held another 14% of the company. Local pension funds managed by NN and Allianz also hold stakes of over 5% in the company.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
1
 

