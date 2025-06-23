The teams at Forvis Mazars in Germany and Romania announce the launch of the International German-Romanian Desk, focusing on tax and legal services

News from Companies

Forvis Mazars, the international audit, tax and advisory services partnership, is pleased to announce the launch of its International German-Romanian Desk, an initiative aimed at addressing the demand for integrated cross-border tax and legal support between Germany and Romania.

The Desk combines a highly qualified German team of lawyers with an interdisciplinary Romanian team of experts, including specialists in the fields of tax, law, auditing, financial advisory, and a specialised Romanian law firm, Iablonschi & Associates, part of the Marcalliance network.

This initiative comes as German foreign direct investments (FDI) in Romania are significant. As of December 2023, according to the National Bank of Romania, Germany remained the country’s largest trading partner, holding investments totaling €17.1 billion, which accounts for 14.5% of the closing FDI position.

“The launch of our International German-Romanian Desk is a strategic move that underscores our commitment to strengthening business ties between Germany and Romania. As Head of the German Desk in Romania, I’ve seen firsthand the growing complexity of cross-border transactions and the increasing demand for specialised expertise that can seamlessly navigate both legal and tax frameworks. The new Desk is designed to provide comprehensive support to German companies operating in or entering the Romanian market, as well as Romanian businesses expanding into Germany,” commented Dino Ebneter, Country Managing Partner, Forvis Mazars in Romania.

Edwin Warmerdam, Partner & Head of Tax at Forvis Mazars in Romania, Alexander Labus, Law Partner at Forvis Mazars in Germany, and Ionuț Iablonschi, Managing Partner at Iablonschi & Associates, will lead the International German-Romanian Desk, with the support of an integrated team of professionals from both countries. Their combined expertise, cross-border experience, and in-depth knowledge of the legal and business environments in Germany and Romania will ensure that clients receive practical, forward-thinking solutions tailored to their specific needs.

The team of this newly launched Desk has decades of experience in both legal systems and the associated economic and tax structures.

“The establishment of our International German-Romanian Desk underscores our commitment to supporting businesses operating in Romania, as well as in Germany, by facilitating cross-border transactions and investments and fostering strong relationships within the German community in Romania. From a tax perspective, the Desk will play a crucial role in helping companies navigate the complexities of cross-border tax compliance. By combining our local expertise with a deep understanding of both German and Romanian tax systems, we can provide businesses with clear, strategic guidance that minimizes risk, ensures compliance, and supports sustainable growth”, mentioned Edwin Warmerdam, Partner, Head of Tax, Forvis Mazars in Romania.

“For our clients, this means an efficient, flexible, and reliable solution that represents their interests in both countries in the best possible way, offering a solid foundation for long-term success built on years of experience. With over 170 lawyers advising across all areas of German and international commercial and tax law - including transactions, corporate, real estate, labour, energy, health, and public commercial law, IT/IP, as well as financial and insurance regulatory matters - we ensure our clients benefit from comprehensive, cross-disciplinary support tailored to the specific demands of their business", adds Alexander Labus, Law Partner, Forvis Mazars in Germany.

Forvis Mazars serves a diverse range of clients, including large and publicly traded companies, privately held businesses, public institutions, non-profit organisations, and individuals. Forvis Mazars is also a founding member of Marcalliance - an international alliance of independent, highly qualified law firms with currently 25 member firms in over 134 locations worldwide. Iablonschi & Associates, the Romanian law firm that supports our Desk, has been a member of the alliance since January 2024.

“Our collaboration with the Forvis Mazars team marks a strategic step toward building a long-term partnership rooted in shared values and a commitment to client service. By combining legal expertise across jurisdictions, we are able to deliver pragmatic and effective legal solutions tailored to the specific needs of German investors and companies operating in Romania. As part of Marcalliance, we are also able to offer our clients access to a global network of trusted legal advisors - a significant advantage for businesses with an international footprint", says Ionuț Iablonschi, Managing Partner at Iablonschi & Associates.

The five largest German investors in Romania are from the retail, energy, and automotive sectors. According to the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), trade between Romania and Germany reached €42.1 billion in 2024, maintaining Romania’s position as Germany’s 17th-largest trading partner.

In this context of deepening economic ties, the International German-Romanian Desk is not just a service offering, it is a strategic bridge between two of Europe’s key markets. With Germany being Romania’s top foreign investor and a major trading partner, the need for tailored, cross-border advisory is more critical than ever. Companies operating across these jurisdictions face complex regulatory, tax, and legal landscapes that demand localised expertise with international insight.

As an international firm, we have a long history of working with companies to assist their growth and development in foreign markets. In Romania, we already work with many German-based clients, as well as Romanian clients doing business in Germany. If you want to learn more about our International German-Romanian Desk, access this link.

*This is a press release.