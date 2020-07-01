Number of foreign tourists in Romania drops by 4.2% in Jan-Nov 2019

The number of foreign tourists who checked in Romanian hotels and guesthouses in the first 11 months of 2019 declined by 4.2% compared to the same period of 2018, to 2.52 million, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The number of European tourists went down by 4.5% while the number of Asia tourists dropped by over 11%.

The number of tourists from North America recorded a slower decline, of only 1.6%.

Meanwhile, the number of Romanian tourists increased by 5.9%, to 9.91 million, due to the holiday vouchers granted to employees in the public sector.

Thus, overall, the number of tourists who checked into local accommodation units increased by 3.7% in January-November 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

The number of nights tourists spent in Romanian hotels and guesthouses also increased by 5.1% compared to the previous year, to over 28 million, statistics show.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

