American carmaker Ford started delivering the first EcoSport SUVs produced at the plant in Craiova, Romania, with the first cars being sent to clients in Germany and UK.

“We already have two trains with about 600 cars that we loaded in the weekend that just ended. We are very pleased that the launch takes place according to our internal plans and procedures,” said John Oldham, president of Ford Romania and director of the Craiova plant.

These two trains carrying EcoSport cars will go to Germany and the UK, with the local launches across Europe, including in Romania, being scheduled to take place after mid-January 2018.

Ford officially started production of the new EcoSport in October. The company hired 1,700 basic operators and qualified staff at the plant in Craiova this year, to support the growing workload. At this moment, Ford Romania has 4,200 employees.

Ford unveils new EcoSport SUV to be produced in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]