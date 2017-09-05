American car manufacturer Ford presented on Tuesday, September 5, the new EcoSport compact SUV for the European market, which will be built at the company’s manufacturing facility in Craiova, Southern Romania. The production is set to begin this fall.

The new model will deliver enhanced versatility and capability, more refined styling and sophisticated technologies for customers in Europe, from late 2017, the company said in a press release.

The new EcoSport comes with the Intelligent All Wheel Drive system that improves traction on- and off-road, combined with the advanced 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel engine developing up to 125 hp and an optimized level of emissions.

Also available for the first time as a sporty, Ford Performance-inspired EcoSport ST Line model, the new Ford EcoSport delivers driver assistance technologies including SYNC 3 connectivity, Cruise Control with Adjustable Speed Limiter and Rear View Camera.

The car’s exterior styling is offered in 12 colours and with more personalization options – including extended contrasting painted roof colours. Meanwhile, the new interior offers a superior occupant experience with floating central 8-inch touchscreen.

The European version of the Ford EcoSport model will be produced at the Ford factory in Craiova following an investment of EUR 200 million, and will be sold later this year, joining the Ford Edge and Kuga SUV line in Europe. The Fiesta Active Crossover, also inspired by the SUV world, will be available in Europe next year.

