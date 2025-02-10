Ford Otosan develops intermodal logistic route to its Romanian automobile factory

Ford Otosan and Mars Logistics launched a new intermodal transport route to improve the efficiency, profitability, and sustainability of logistics operations between its factories in Romania, in Craiova, and Turkey.

The new intermodal railway line will allow the transport of approximately 12,000 vehicles per year to Turkey.

Under this new system, components will be transported from Turkey to Romania, and vehicles manufactured in Romania will arrive in Turkey, both by rail. This transition aims to reduce emissions by 63% compared to road transport, making logistics operations more efficient and economical.

The intermodal railway line operates four weekly trips between the Craiova plant, Ford Otosan's first investment in Europe, and Istanbul Halkalı. The objective is to facilitate the transport of vehicles produced at the Craiova plant to Turkey.

At the same time, this environmentally friendly logistics solution will ensure the efficient delivery of production components from Turkey to the Craiova factory.

Last year, the Craiova plant assembled 250,670 cars – 166,376 Ford Puma and 84,294 Courier – a record for this production facility.

(Photo: the Craiova plant/ Inquam Photos, Adel al Haddad)

