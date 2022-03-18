First Football Museum in Romania set to open in Bucharest this summer

The first museum in Romania dedicated to football is set to open this summer in downtown Bucharest. The Football Museum will be located in a building of over 1,500 sqm in the capital’s Old Town.

According to a press release, the project requires a total investment of EUR 1.2 million that will be covered exclusively from private funds. The founders expect approximately 100,000 visitors in the first year, both Romanian and foreigners.

“The idea of the Football Museum Bucharest was born from our passion for football and the desire to contribute to the conservation of the Romanian and international football heritage. We believe that Romanian football lovers will take delight in the idea of this project, especially because museums dedicated to football are an important attraction point on the tourist map of major European cities,” said Romeo Bănică, Football Museum Bucharest CEO.

In addition to the exhibition spaces, Football Museum Bucharest will include event areas, a bistro/football pub, a cafe, and a fan shop.

“We aim for the Football Museum Bucharest to become a hub for those who share the passion for this sport, from football players or collectors to e-sports communities. In addition to the investments in location and experiences, we support this project with a team that brings together professionals with extensive experience in the fields of Sports Marketing, Event Organization and Sports Heritage Conservation,” said Bogdan Popescu, one of the founders of the Football Museum Bucharest.

