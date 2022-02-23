Profile picture for user andreich
Fondul Proprietatea confirms Hidroelectrica's IPO in H2 is still feasible

23 February 2022
Johan Meyer, portfolio manager of Fondul Proprietatea, estimates the value of the hydropower group Hidroelectrica at USD 10 bln, and he implies that the group's value will rise by some 10%-15% after the IPO that he still sees as feasible in the second half of this year.

"The value of Hidroelectrica is over USD 10 bln. We believe that Hidroelectrica's market value would be much higher if it were listed. A Verbund analysis shows that the value would be 10-15% higher," he stated, speaking at the ZF Power Summit 2022.

He stressed that it is realistic for Hidroelectrica to be listed in the last quarter of 2022.

"We are encouraged by the discussions we have with the Ministry of Energy. Any listing will be subject to formal approval by shareholders, which we look forward to obtaining," confirmed the portfolio manager of Fondul Proprietatea - which holds a 20% interest in Hidroelectrica.

(Photo source: the company)

