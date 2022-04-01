Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 04/01/2022 - 08:02
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Fondul Proprietatea argues for dual listing of Hidroelectrica’s shares

01 April 2022
The general shareholders meeting of Hidroelectrica approved the initiation of the listing of the company’s shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) following a public offering of the company’s shares held by the Fund, Fondul Proprietatea (FP) announced in a note to investors on March 31.

This came as no surprise after the Government had announced earlier this year that it agrees in principle with the IPO and with the listing of Hidroelectrica’s shares.

However, in a separate press release, FP argues for dual listing of Hidroelectrica - on the BVB as the main market and on a suitable international market, such as the London Stock Exchange.

“In order to ensure the success of the listing, [...] our view, as the selling shareholder, is that a dual listing of Hidroelectrica should be pursued,” Fondul Proiprietatea states, according to Bursa.ro.

The note to investors (which is the only official document available at this moment) only mentions the listing on BVB.

The extensive argumentation developed by FP in its press release includes a list of ten benefits provided by dual listing. FP says that it trusts that the Ministry of Energy as the majority shareholder of Hidroelectrica will give further consideration to the Fund’s recommendation for a dual listing of Hidroelectrica.

“We believe that a decision regarding a secondary listing venue should be taken in a subsequent shareholder meeting of Hidroelectrica, based on the recommendation of the consortium of investment banks and advisors,” the press release reads.

The ten reasons provided by FP for the dual listing may or may not hold water - but in principle, there are no reasons for the Government to deny the seller’s right to choose a secondary market. But it is clear that what may be “a successful listing/IPO” for FP may later turn into losses for investors (pension funds to a large extent, supposedly) if the price sees a sharp post-listing negative correction - as it happened in the so-called “successful listing operations” judged as such by the listing price.

In brief, FP needs a dual listing in order to cash quickly its shares, and (legitimately) at a high price. For a 15% stake, it estimates a value of the deal of around USD 2.3 bln or RON 10.4 bln. It’s quite a substantial figure resulting in a company valuation of USD 15 bln - compared to USD 10 bln estimated by FP officials earlier this year. It’s quite a substantial figure also for the Romanian Stock Exchange, FP argues.

FP also said in its press release that it expects to complete the listing by the end of the year.

“Our objective, depending on the then prevailing market conditions, is to achieve the listing of Hidroelectrica by the 4th quarter of 2022,” reads the press release issued by FP.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

